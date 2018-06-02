VIDEO: Food Truck festival returns to Langley City

Crowds turned out to sample food at Douglas Park

Michelle Mohr and Joseph Simcoe tuck into some goodies at the Food Truck Festival in Lngley City. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival returned to Langley City Saturday.

Formerly known as the Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival, the free family event featured 20 food trucks and a market of more than 15 artisans.

The festival was one of nine being held by Memory Laine Events throughout the Fraser valley this year.

Foodies were able to sample from vendors such as Reel Mac & Cheese, The Reef Runner, Mandalay Bay Burmese, Big Red’s Poutine, Dim Sum Express, Tacofino, Feastro, Cannolli King, Slavic Rolls, Rock Point Ice Cream, G’s Donairs, Mo Bacon and Lenny’s Lemonade.

In addition to the Langley City festival, the food trucks will be back in Fort Langley on Sept. 8 for another round of delicious eats and entertainment.

For more information, visit www.fvfoodtruckfestival.com.