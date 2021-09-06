VIDEO: Food Truck festival returns to Langley, with a difference

At 10 months, Adishri from Willoughby was among the youngest visitors to the Langley Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)At 10 months, Adishri from Willoughby was among the youngest visitors to the Langley Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
One of the vendors at the Langley Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)One of the vendors at the Langley Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Wayne and Joy Toews and daughter Trinity, from Willoughby, tucked into lunch at the Langley Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)Wayne and Joy Toews and daughter Trinity, from Willoughby, tucked into lunch at the Langley Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
One of the vendors at the Langley Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)One of the vendors at the Langley Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Tamara and Kyle Bose visited the Kurry Up truck at the Langley Food Truck Festival on Friday, Sept. 3. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)Tamara and Kyle Bose visited the Kurry Up truck at the Langley Food Truck Festival on Friday, Sept. 3. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
One of the vendors at the Langley Food Truck Festival serves a customer on Friday, Sept. 3. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)One of the vendors at the Langley Food Truck Festival serves a customer on Friday, Sept. 3. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
J.B. Khangura ordered mini-doughnuts at at the Langley Food Truck Festival on Friday, Sept. 3. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)J.B. Khangura ordered mini-doughnuts at at the Langley Food Truck Festival on Friday, Sept. 3. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival organizers were caught off guard when they learned they would be sharing the parking lot of the Christian Life Assembly (CLA) with an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 bikers who were there to attend the funeral service for Haney Hells Angels chapter president Mike Hadden.

Festival co-organizer Kat King called it a “bit of a surprise,” and was suggesting people delay visiting until after the service on Saturday, Sept. 4., the second day of the two-day food truck event held at the CLA at 21277 56th Ave.

It appeared many of the visiting motorcycle club members ended up dining at the food truck festival before they went into the church.

Last year, the first annual edition of the event was a drive-through because of COVID-19 restrictions.

READ ALSO: 2-day food truck festival rolls into Langley September long weekend

This year, “it’s a little different, it’s a walk-up,” King explained.

Billed as a two-day Langley Community Block Party, the event was expected to draw about 5,000 people during the weekend with a rotating selection of food trucks, live music, seated eating, and a vendor market hosted by BC Shop Local, an organization that supports small businesses.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley food truck festival a boost for both fans and the industry

At the height of the pandemic, King, who operates a Langley-based business with six food trucks with her husband, estimated revenues were down 76 per cent because of the pandemic that has shut down the many public fairs that are a crucial sources of income.

King said COVID-19 has fostered innovations, such the drive-through version of the event, that show there is a way forward.

Their next event will be the Chilliwack Community Block Party at the Chilliwack Coliseum from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12 at 45323 Hodgins Ave.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFood & DiningLangley

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Music heals’ at Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival

Just Posted

At 10 months, Adishri from Willoughby was among the youngest visitors to the Langley Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Sept. 4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Food Truck festival returns to Langley, with a difference

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley resident grateful Canada isn’t choked with ultra right-wing media

Jalen (right) and Tyson Philpot, twin sons of Langley Rams head coach Cory Philpot, have been named to the 2021 CFL prospects list of 20 top players. (File)
Twin sons of Langley Rams coach named to CFL prospects list

A vandal rearranged John Aldag lawn signs that had spelled JOHN to spell a different four-letter word near Penzer Park in Langley City. (special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley election display vandalized to display curse word