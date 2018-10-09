VIDEO: Fort Langley bash turns into Tiny Kittens fundraiser

An end of the season community party evolved into a charity event aimed at helping a local group.

Tiny Kittens founder Shelly Roche with Aura, a kitten with a massive cleft palate. The organization is currently raising money so Aura can have surgery to fix the birth defect. (Special to the Langley Advance)

There’s a community party in the making in Fort Langley this weekend, all to benefit a local charity that in a few short years has done so much to help the communities homeless and abandon cats and kittens.

Jasmine Marjanovic, owner of Cranberries Naturally, is holding the bash on Sunday, Oct. 14 at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

The original concept was an end-of-the-season shindig.

“We wanted to celebrate our community. We want to celebrate friendships, and each other,” she said.

But while it started as a little gathering for locals, it quickly grew legs (pun intended), Marjanovic said, and blossomed into a community party and a fundraiser.

“This is a fundraiser with every penny goes to Tiny Kittens,” Marjanovic said, noting it’s no longer only open to just residents and business operators in the village.

It’s open to the entire community, she said.

“Now, it’s about coming together and celebrating the season, our community, and great friends while helping a local charity in need.”

Tiny Kittens is a Fort Langley-based non-profit working to change perceptions and treatment of feral, stray, and abused cats and kittens. While rescuing felines locally, the organization founded by Shelly Roche is striving to educate globally with 1.5 million Facebook followers and livestreaming of the cats and kittens in care.

Hall doors for this weekend’s fundraiser open at 6:30 p.m., with festivities getting underway at 7 p.m. Admission is a minimum $20 donation to the cause.

There will be a DJ and a dance floor. “You do the math,” said Marjanovic, who hopes a few hundred will join her for the fall celebration and hopes many will join her on the dance floor.

“It’s the end of the season… let’s throw a little happiness around.”

