VIDEO: Fort Langley Jazz Fest kicks off with tribute to Dal Richards

Dal Richard’s Orchestra performed live at the Fort Langley Community Hall to kick-off the Jazz & Arts Festival this weekend. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

The annual Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival has officially begun.

It started this afternoon (July 20) with a performance by the Dal Richard’s Orchestra at the Fort Langley Community Hall, where the public was invited to sit down in the air conditioning on the second floor and enjoy some cake. Entrance was by donation.

“We are really excited about the Dal Richard’s Orchestra opening up for the first concert,” said Dave Quinn, artistic director and co-founder of the festival.

Dal Richards and his band performed across the Lower Mainland and at big events including the PNE, New Year’s celebrations, and at the Bayshore Hotel starting in 1938 until he passed away on Dec. 31, 2015.

“It’s an amazing story, he was a wonderful man. This concert is a tribute to him and you can feel his presence here,” Quinn said.

The first night of the Cool Blues Show starts at 7 p.m. at the Fort Community Park. It will return Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

The two evenings will deliver non-stop blue performances on two outdoor stages from renowned artists like Ruthie Foster, The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer, My Son the Hurricane, Cousin Harley, and Emmett Jerome & Hollywood Alberta on the Friday.

Andy Schildhorn (left) and Dave Quinn (right) are co-founders of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

The New Orleans-style Mardi Gras Strolling Parade will open the free festival on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. This crowd-favourite will be led by RazzMaJazz Ensemble and Noxious Obs Society Band, leading participants from Fort Langley Farmers Market to the Fort Langley Community Hall for the official opening of the festival.

Throughout the weekend there will be performances by Indigenous artists including Wild River Singers, Celeigh Cardinal, and Halyley Wallis.

Closing the festival on Sunday, July 23 is the Jazz Alternative Worship Experience (AWE) providing a musical twist to the Sunday church experience. It’s hosted at the United Churches of Langley by Reverend Sophia Ducey.

For the art portion of the festival, there will be an outdoor painting challenge, free workshops, rock painting, kid zone art activities, an art market, and art in the garden by the Fort Langley Artists Group throughout the weekend.

More details on the festival can be found at fortlangleyjazzfest.com. Tickets for certain venues can be bought online.

Dal Richard’s Orchestra performed live at the Fort Langley Community Hall to kick-off the Jazz & Arts Festival this weekend. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

READ ALSO: Fort Langley jazz fest kicks off this weekend

IN OTHER NEWS: Celebrate Langley’s diverse cultures at KPU

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.