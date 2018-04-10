VIDEO: Fort Langley’s historic CN station manager puts out call for help

More history-loving volunteers are in demand this summer.

Under the direction of a new manager, the CN Station is sending a strong signal it is recruiting for volunteers.

Fort Langley’s historic CN Station will open its new season on the Victoria Day weekend next month, at the corner of Glover Road and Mavis Avenue in Fort Langley.

The 1915 station, is operated by Langley Heritage Society and was restored 35 years ago, explained new manager Helen Williams.

Volunteers are needed to share some of that history, and she’s anxious to welcome aboard some new people – like herself – to the historic landmark.

“The best part of volunteering at the CN Station is the feeling that volunteers get from sharing what they know and learning about the railroad in their community with others,” Williams said.

The station draws visitors from around the world.

Guests are invited to step inside an original waiting room and ticket office with telegraph station.

A 1920s caboose features a model railway and the E&E Taylor passenger car is loaded with Canadian National Railways memorabilia.

Local artists also host a summer art gallery in the station’s baggage area.

“Thanks to some dedicated and determined individuals in the community, the Fort Langley CN Station exists today,” Williams said.

“I’m grateful to their foresight and am thrilled to play a small part in helping visitors learn the importance of the railroad, and about the individuals who operated stations like this one, before the age of the automobile”, she elaborated.

For more information and application forms, people can visit www.langleyheritage.ca and follow the volunteer link, or send an email to volunteer@langleyheritage.ca.

All volunteers will be trained by the society.