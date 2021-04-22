VIDEO: Four-day cleanup for Earth Day happening along Fraser Highway in Aldergrove

Earth Ninjas are picking litter from April 22 to 25, and residents are encouraged to help

Jocelyn Titus is cleaning Fraser Highway in a four-day garbage pick along Fraser Highway. (Jocelyn Titus/Special to The Star)

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Earth Ninjas and Cleaning Up Aldergrove, said she has lost her mind because of all the litter around town.

So much so, she’ll be taking to the streets to lead a four-day marathon of cleaning along Fraser Highway.

Titus will start near Station Avenue and head west towards 248 Street from April 22, Earth Day, until Sunday, April 25.

“I’ll be out there rain or shine,” she assured.

She expects to be tackling the majority by herself, but invited others to join in.

Titus has equipment to share and said people can look for her and her bright signs along the highway and simply help out for as long as they’d like

The cleanup in honour of her stepdad Dave Brett, who was struck and killed by a tree while on walk along Robertson Crescent last September

“Litter makes me bitter and I’m sick and tired of seeing litter in my ditches, on my streets, and in my community,” she assured.

More information can be found on her group’s Facebook page.

