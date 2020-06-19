VIDEO: Free beer for frontline workers

Langley’s Dead Frog Brewery is handing out six packs of Steel Toe Lager Friday and Saturday

Dead Frog Brewery is holding a “thank you drive-thru” this weekend to express their gratitude to Health Care and other COVID-19 Frontline Workers.

All Frontline Workers will receive a voucher for a six pack of Steel Toe Lager that can be redeemed at the brewery.

Derrick Smith, Dead Frog founder, said they wanted to say thank you to all the people who risked their lives to keep everyone healthy and safe over the last few months.

“That includes all health care workers, firefighters, restaurant workers, grocery store workers, bus drivers, and anyone else that got out there to make sure we could all keep living our lives,” Smith said. “We know COVID isn’t over, and there’s still a lot of work to do, but we’re going to say thank you the best way we know how – with great beer.”

The drive-thru will take place Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 from noon until 8 p.m. at Dead Frog Brewery – 8860 201 St #105.

All Frontline Workers who come to the brewery will receive a voucher for one Steel Toe Lager six pack, which can be redeemed at the Drive-thru.

Everyone is welcome, and for anyone who isn’t a Frontline Workers that purchases a 6 Pack of Steel Toe Lager, Dead Frog will donate $5 to Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation and Township of Langley Firefighters’ charities.

“We can’t wait to say thank you in person to all the Frontline Workers that come out to the brewery,” Smith said. “Hopefully we can raise some money for a good cause, and enjoy some good beer while we’re at it. We’re grateful for all of your hard work.”

For more information, please visit www.deadfrog.ca.

