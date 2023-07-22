VIDEO: Free Summer Beats concert in Langley City draws close to 500

An estimated 500 music fans attended the Summer Beats concert in Langley City’s Douglas Park on Saturday, July 15, to be entertained by musical groups including Nite Brite, an 80’s tribute band, whose singer channeled the early Madonna. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Some of the estimated 500 music fans who attended the Summer Beats concert in Langley City’s Douglas Park on Saturday, July 15. Organizers are considering holding two concerts next year. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An estimated 500 music fans attended the Summer Beats concert in Langley City’s Douglas Park on Saturday, July 15, to be entertained by musical groups including Nite Brite, an ’80s tribute band, The Motown Show, and Dr. Strangelove, an ABBA tribute band.

The four-hour free live entertainment, courtesy of the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA), was rated as “extremely successful” by DLBA executive director Teri James, who said there might two such concerts next summer.

“Thinking about doing a second next year,” James told the Langley Advance Times.

More photos from the event can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

On Thursday, July 27, the DLBA will host the next in the smaller-scale McBurney Plaza Summer Series of music performances from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring the Nikita Afonso Trio.

After Afonso, an acoustic singer/guitarist and songwriter moved to the Lower Mainland from the Okanagan in 2014 who quickly became an in-demand event singer.

While she is an award-winning songwriter herself, Afonso also sings songs ranging from artists like Elvis to Ed Sheeran to The Eagles to Etta James.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, the Ryan McAllister Band returns with their mix of southern rock soul with folk rock roots.

Ryan McAllister has played thousands of concerts on five continents during the last 20 years; opening for artists ranging from Willie Nelson to Carly Rae Jepson.

