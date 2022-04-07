VIDEO: Fundraiser by mom to help many with autism

Shawn walking around the bottle load and helping the volunteers sort out the bottles. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

The fourth annual Canucks Autism Network Bottle Drive in Langley might break previous year’s record, hopes Sherry Saran, a mental health advocate, realtor, and organizer of the yearly event.

Cars after cars showed up at Langley Fundamental Elementary School on Saturday, April 2, and everybody could clearly see the excitement on Saran’s face.

Hopes were high.

“I really see us succeeding last year’s raised amount, which was $5,700,” she finally said.

More than 50 families with bottles, cans, milk jugs, and more loaded in their trucks and cars attended the event. People also gave cash donations, and since they still have the opportunity to contribute, Saran said she anticipates a lot more support from the community.

The collected bottles were taken to the Murrayville Return-It Depot.

The local depot is yet to share the total amount of money raised through the fundraising efforts. In addition to organizing the drive for the Canucks Autism Network (CAN), the Saran family will be matching the donations that were raised on Saturday.

As a mother of an 11-years-old boy diagnosed with autism, Murrayville-based Saran is passionate about the cause and deeply appreciates the initiatives CAN undertakes to provide one-on-one support to youth with autism.

Ethan was diagnosed with autism at the age of four, and Saran shared that CAN had been an integral part of their life, providing Ethan with the support he needed. Moved by the cause, the Saran family started the bottle drive four years ago.

“Each year it gets bigger and better. The reach has been amazing.”

Those who could not make it to the drop-off event still have a chance to participate.

They can bring the bottles to their nearest Return-it-Depot and enter in 778-322-7696 (Sherry’s cell number) to get a tag to place on the bag of bottles. The staff at the depot will sort out the bottles and credit the Canucks Autism account.

11-years-old Ethan was diagnosed at the age of four. His parents are the organizers of the annual bottle drive. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)