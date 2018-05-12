VIDEO: Giant garage sale at Langley City seniors centre

Gail Fluskey was first in line. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Gail Fluskey got in line at 7 a.m. for the 8:30 a.m. opening of the annual garage sale at the Langley Senior Resource Society (LSRS) centre this (Saturday) morning.

She was first in a line-up that stretched from the front entrance all the way around the side of the 18,000 sq. ft. facility at 20605 51B Avenue.

The Langley resident said she was looking for a “very specific” collectible for a relative.

“I decided I better come early,” she said.

The eighth annual community garage sale at the centre continues until 3 p.m.

The event benefiting seniors in the community features thousands of gently used and new items for sale, a raffle draw, door prizes, and a BBQ lunch.

It is one of the LSRS’ biggest fundraising events, with all proceeds benefitting programs and services for seniors in the community.

“This garage sale is huge. Our entire building is filled with clothing, jewelry, kitchenware, knickknacks, paintings, toys, tools, electronics, home décor, sporting goods, and more,” LSRS director of recreation Sandy Lucas said.

“This year we will even have a dedicated collectibles section. We have had some beautiful collectible items donated.”

READ MORE: Thieves steal from seniors’ fundraiser

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley’s Seniors of the Year enjoy VIP treatment



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Doug Wells directed traffic. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Darcy Lee checks out a rack of clothes. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Langley City councillor Val van den Broek was among the bargain hunters. Dan Ferguson Langley Times