Thousands of girls of all ages took to the skies at the Girls Fly Too event over the weekend. (Lukas Wacker/Black Press)

VIDEO: Girls Fly Too returns to Abbotsford

Annual event draws thousands to local skies

The skies of Abbotsford were filled with females at the annual Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too event at the Abbotsford International Airport event on Saturday and Sunday.

Over 20,000 participants of all ages from all over B.C. and Washington State took to the air with free flights in the unique event.

Also on hand was astronaut and helicopter pilot Wendy Lawrence, who became the first graduate of the US Naval Academy to fly into space, and has flown four space missions including a visit to MIR, the Russian Space Station.

Video by: Lukas Wacker/Black Press

