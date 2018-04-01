VIDEO: Giving a little makes a big difference in Langley

Firefighters volunteer with Canadian Cancer Society to raise money and awareness for the disease.

Langley firefighters are helping collect money for the Canadian Cancer Society during daffodil month. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

A team of Langley firefighters showed up in full turnout gear Sunday to douse cancer.

A fire crew, members of the Township of Langley Firefighters Charitable Society, spent much of the day in front of Real Canadian Superstore trying to aid those living with cancer, and endeavouring to raise money towards a cure.

They were there to collect donations for the Canadian Cancer Society in exchange for a daffodil pin.

The daffodil has long since been a symbol of strength and courage in the fight against the cancer.

While the sale of cut daffodils seems to have all but disappeared as a fundraising method for CCS, the sale of the pins has increased in popularity in recent years.

People are now encouraged to make a donation and wear the pin for the entire month of April to increase awareness around the disease and CCS, but also to show support for Canadians living with cancer.

Volunteers, such as the firefighters, who will be out through April collecting donations and encouraging people to wear the daffodil pins. As well, daffodil pins are also available at Pharmasave locations.

Canvassers are always in demand. Anyone anxious to participate is invited to contact the Canadian Cancer Society online.