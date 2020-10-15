A dog owner closes a double gate at the entrance to the just-opened off-leash park at 5257 197 Street in Langley City on Wednesday, Oct. 14 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Going to the dogs: Langley City opens a new off-leash park

It has wood chips to keep paws clean, but humans still need to watch where they step

Bentley, a 10-year-old Doberman in a red plaid doggy jacket, seemed to approve of the new Brydon dog park in Langley City, bounding and sniffing the three-acre site at 5257 197th Street.

Bentley was at the park with his human, mayor Val van den Broek, for the official opening on Wednesday,m Oct. 14.

He had some company, in the form of two-month old Shiloh, an enthusiastic pup who arrived with Langley City Councillor Rosemary Wallace, who explained the happy, bright-eyed ball of fur was the result of an unlikely encounter between a small-sized Australian Shepherd and a Bernese Mountain Dog.

Councillors Paul Albrecht, Teri James, Gayle Martin and Rudy Storteboom also attended the event, which marked the official opening of the City’s newest dog park.

Rick Bomhof, City director of engineering, parks and environment explained the park reflected the latest thinking about dog play areas, with much of it covered by wood chips.

“It’s kind of the latest thing in dog parks, it keeps their paws clean,” Bomhof elaborated.

There is a double gate to make it easier to get in and out, and parking nearby.

Brydon park is the fourth off-leash park to open in the City, and there are currently no plans for more, Bomhof told the Langley Advance Times.

It was carved from what Bomhof described as a wooded area with “lots of scrub brush,” designed and built in advance of expected development in the area.

Some of the logs from ailing cedar trees that were cut down for the off-leash park have been repurposed as places for dogs to play on, and other logs were relocated to nearby Brydon lagoon, “for the birds,” to give them places to sit, Bomhof said.

It will be open from dawn till dusk, and owners will be expected to follow basic etiquette, Bomhof said.

“Even if you have [your dog] off-leash, you need to be in control,” he observed.

“And pick up after yourself,” Bomhof added with a laugh, as he narrowly avoided stepping in some puppy poop.


Members of Langley City attended the official opening of the community’s fourth off-leash dog park at 5257 197 Street in Langley City on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Left to right: Councillors Paul Albrecht, Rosemary Wallace (with Shiloh), Teri James, Gayle Martin, Rudy Storteboom and mayor Val van den Broek (with Bentley). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

