VIDEO: Gone sailing: Langley lawyer and family live the life aquatic

Erin Easingwood isn’t sure when they’ll be coming back from their tropical adventure

Erin Easingwood, husband Stu, with Lilly and Ellie. The Langley lawyer retired from the profession after 15 years to go sailing full-time with her family. (www.skookumsailing.ca/Special to Langley Advance times)

On their first passage south in the Sea of Cortez, Erin Easingwood, husband Stu and children Ellie and Lilly had an encounter with a superpod of more than 200 dolphins who came to play in the bow wave of their new home, the Skookum V.

They whooped and hollered as the dolphins jumped in and out of the water.

Their journey was off to a good start.

In November of 2020, they sold their home, and in December, Erin wrapped up her last day of practicing law in Langley and in January, the family set sail aboard Skookum V.

When she was a child, Erin would watch “Swiss Family Robinson” and read “Island of the Blue Dolphins”, and dream about travelling to exotic place.

Stu dreamed, too, of sailing across the ocean to his native Ireland.

After 15 years of working as a lawyer, Erin said she was increasingly disillusioned with the time constraints and emotional demands of the job.

Now pursuing their dream, the family’s journey can be followed on www.skookumsailing.ca.

Ellie goes fishing from the Skookum V. Langley lawyer Erin Easingwood, husband Stu, and their kids have gone sailing full-time. (www.skookumsailing.ca/Special to Langley Advance times)

They plan to go as long “as we all want to keep going” and finances permit, Erin explained.

“There is a sense of ‘home’ I will always miss about Langley,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

“Everything is so familiar to me, and there is nostalgia around every corner, since it was such a part of my life for so long! But, I am loving our adventure, and am already excited about the next places we plan to go.”

Currently based in Mexico, they are planning to head south toward Panama, through the canal to the Caribbean.

Their initial departure was complicated by the pandemic, Erin recalled.

Surveying their boat before buying it (to make sure it was in good order) was tricky because Stu had to fly to Phoenix, to drive across the border to Puerto Penasco, Mexico to see it, but then couldn’t cross the border and had to detour to another Mexican town to fly out.

The Skookum V. Langley lawyer Erin Easingwood retired from the profession after 15 years to go sailing full-time with her family. (www.skookumsailing.ca/Special to Langley Advance times)

“While we’re out and about, in many ways, it doesn’t feel as though we’re experiencing much of the pandemic, save for the careful use of masks and washing hands and social distancing when we come to shore or interact with others,” Erin elaborated.

Will she ever return to the legal profession?

“I honestly don’t know,” Erin responded.

“I’m not sure I have enough perspective yet to make a decision on it, but whatever I do, it likely won’t be in the traditional billable hour, firm setting. I would love to see some re-imagining of how the profession can work long-term going forward, but I may need a few more months of swimming in a warm ocean before I want to start thinking about how to do it.”

“Ultimately, I would like to find ways to contribute to the world (aside from trying to raise two decent human beings), and I think that may be connected to writing in some way, but I haven’t quite formulated a solid idea of what that looks like.”

