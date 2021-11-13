VIDEO: Good response to Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild first public sale in two years

Last held in 2019, the annual event was called off in 2020 due to the pandemic

Jeff Birch demonstrated the art of spinning at the Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild annual sale, marking their 50th anniversary. It was held on Nov. 6 and 7 at the West Langley community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

After two years of being unable to hold indoor sales events due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild were looking forward to resuming in-person sales at their annual artisans’ sale, which had been called off in 2020.

As it turns out, the people who shop at the event were, too.

Shari Bronson, artisans sale coordinator for the guild, estimated about 600 people visited the sale over Saturday, Nov. 6, and Sunday, Nov. 7 at the West Langley community hall at 9400 208th St..

“Everybody was thrilled to attend a craft fair with original, one-of-a-kind pieces of art that you can’t find at a department store,” Bronson told the Langley Advance Times.

“Our sales were around the same, or maybe a little higher, than 2019 [the last time the guild was able to hold a sale]. One person told me he’d sold more in the first two hours, than he did during the whole weekend two years ago.”

Social distancing was maintained at the Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild annual sale, marking their 50th anniversary, held on Nov. 6 and 7 at the West Langley community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The sale featured woven, knitted, spun and felted items handcrafted by guild members, as well as jewellery, pottery, soap, and other items.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the guild, formed in 1971 under the sponsorship of the Langley Arts Council.

Through the support of the Guild, members promote their craft with education and encouraging others to keep the art and craft of spinning, weaving, dyeing, felting and knitting alive and thriving.

For more information, visit the guild online at lwsg.com. or on Facebook, as “Langley Weavers & Spinners Guild,” or on Instagram.

Carol Funnell demonstrated needle felting at the Langley Weavers and Spinners Guild annual sale, marking their 50th anniversary, held on Nov. 6 and 7 at the West Langley community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)