Participants were encouraged to bring their own water weapons. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Good, wet, fun at annual legendary water fight in Langley City

Battle between firefighters and pool patrons an annual tradition

When the weather is hot, the conversation in the Livingstone household goes something like this:

“Pool?

Pool.

Pool!”

Brad Livingstone has been bringing his kids to Al Anderson pool to cool off ever since they moved to Langley City seven years ago, just a block-and-a-half away from the pool.

They have also been regulars at the annual “legendary water fight” at Al Anderson that pits swimmers armed with super soakers against firefighters with fire hoses.

On Saturday, the Livingstones were among more than 200 pool patrons who turned out for the annual water face-off.

“This place is a blast,” Brad Livingstone said, watching the water mist from the fire hoses settle over the pool.

This year, mom Sarah was able to attend for the first time ever, after years of schedule conflicts that kept her from taking part.

It was great fun, she told a Langley Advance Times photographer.

READ MORE: Langley City legendary 2018 water fight was a soaking good time

This year, the theme was superheroes, completes with thunderous theme music, from the Avengers: End Game movie a deep, villainous voice-over with an evil laugh and Captain America, facing off against a tower-mounted firehouse armed only with a super soaker gun.

More photos online.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Brad Livingstone has been bringing his kids to the water fight ever since they moved to Langley seven years ago. And after missing the six previous events, wife Sarah attended this year. Son Cade sat on dad’s lap while Lincoln (under the towel) decided he didn’t feel like a photo. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance times

Previous story
VIDEO: Critter Care open house

Just Posted

VIDEO: Critter Care open house

Otters and raccoons and fawns and more on view at animal rescue facility

VIDEO: Good, wet, fun at annual legendary water fight in Langley City

Battle between firefighters and pool patrons an annual tradition

VIDEO: One stabbed in Langley City incident

Police cordon off scene

VIDEO: Fire crews rescue horse stuck in ditch in Abbotsford

Incident took place Friday afternoon on Bates Road

Pilot injured in North Langley plane crash

This is the third crash in less than a month in Langley

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

B.C. artist designs coin for Royal Canadian Mint

“I was quite blown away that I won it.”

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

B.C. VIEWS: Will the NDP lose money selling marijuana?

Government monopoly sounds great, if you work there

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Former polygamous leader to be sentenced next week in B.C. child bride case

James Oler to return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Monday; crown to present sentencing options

Two southern resident orcas missing as experts fear for the population

Centre for Whale Research says one whale each is missing from the J and K pods

Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake Beach closed because of E. coli

Water testing results by Monday

Most Read