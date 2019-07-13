VIDEO: Good, wet, fun at annual legendary water fight in Langley City

Participants were encouraged to bring their own water weapons. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

When the weather is hot, the conversation in the Livingstone household goes something like this:

“Pool?

Pool.

Pool!”

Brad Livingstone has been bringing his kids to Al Anderson pool to cool off ever since they moved to Langley City seven years ago, just a block-and-a-half away from the pool.

They have also been regulars at the annual “legendary water fight” at Al Anderson that pits swimmers armed with super soakers against firefighters with fire hoses.

On Saturday, the Livingstones were among more than 200 pool patrons who turned out for the annual water face-off.

“This place is a blast,” Brad Livingstone said, watching the water mist from the fire hoses settle over the pool.

This year, mom Sarah was able to attend for the first time ever, after years of schedule conflicts that kept her from taking part.

It was great fun, she told a Langley Advance Times photographer.

This year, the theme was superheroes, completes with thunderous theme music, from the Avengers: End Game movie a deep, villainous voice-over with an evil laugh and Captain America, facing off against a tower-mounted firehouse armed only with a super soaker gun.

