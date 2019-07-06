Mark Warawa passed away on June 20 after a battle with cancer. A celebration of life was held for him on Friday, July 5 at the Christian Life Assembly Church in Langley. (Langley Advance Times files)

VIDEO – GREEN BEAT: Warawa himself was an environmental hero

A tribute to the man: a late Member of Parliament, who created special awards, was deserving himself

By David Clements/Special to the Langley Advance Times

The annual environmental hero awards that MP Mark Warawa for Langley-Aldergrove began in 2006 have been a unique way to showcase efforts by Langley residents on behalf of the environment.

Most recipients of the award, organized by Warawa’s office in partnership with Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) over the years, could be referred to as “unsung” heroes because without the recognition the award brought, these local heroes would be largely unknown to the public.

With Warawa’s passing on June 20, after a short battle with cancer, the Langley Advance Times conducted a poll to ask whether residents felt the award should be continued as a tribute to Warawa’s long-time commitment.

READ MORE: MP Warawa remembered for kindness, faith, convictions

Not surprisingly, 95 per cent of respondents favoured continuing the award.

So I trust the award will continue to celebrate individuals, youth, and groups that strive to better the environment in Langley.

Mark could be said to have been an unsung environmental hero, himself.

In her moving tribute to Warawa, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May described Mark as doing all kinds of things for the environment on a personal level, including installing solar panels on his home.

Warawa was never a cabinet minister, but as secretary to four different environment ministers from 2006 to 2011, he did much behind the scenes.

I remember highlights of Warawa’s impassioned talk on climate change at TWU in 2007, in which he provided details on how the government had implemented measures to regulate industrial emissions.

In the often politicized debate on climate change, these measures failed to make the headlines then, but nonetheless Warawa was committed to doing something about greenhouse emissions, even if no one was paying attention to his actions.

Last December, I met up with Mark and Ann Blaauw – the benefactor who donated the funding to establish the Blaauw Eco Forest – for a Facebook interview to raise attention to odour, noise, and light pollution issues associated with a proposed cannabis facility nearby.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW WITH ANN BLAAUW

Warawa lobbied for our cause at the highest levels among his federal colleagues.

The grassroots-style advocacy using a “homemade” Facebook video somehow typifies the efforts of this hard-working MP who cared about his constituents and cared about the Langley environment.

As May prayed at the end of her tribute in parliament “God greet one of your wonderful spirits, a soul who has served you well… give him eternal rest but light perpetual shine upon him, and thank you Lord that we came to know him and call him friend.”

Indeed, rest in peace, Mark Warawa, an environmental hero.

Previous story
Langley City condo owners hold social experiment

Just Posted

VIDEO – GREEN BEAT: Warawa himself was an environmental hero

A tribute to the man: a late Member of Parliament, who created special awards, was deserving himself

MP Warawa remembered for kindness, faith, convictions

Hundreds of people attended a celebration of life for the late Langley politician

Pickleball players raise funds for Langley school

A Douglas Park tournament will help out the local elementary

Daughter of ‘milkshake murderer’ makes rare public appearance

True crime author Eve Lazarus stops by Indigo Langley with book’s subject Jeannine Castellani

Langley family caught in ALR rule change now relieved at government reprieve

Families can again bring relatives into modular homes on ALR land – for now

Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth, non-profit says

Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Rescue involved a passerby, Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee members, and conservation officers

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Most Read