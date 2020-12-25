A musical season greeting shared by the Langley Ukulele Ensemble and the Langley Advance Times & Aldergrove Star. (Langley Ukulele Ensemble/Special to Black Press Media)

VIDEO GREETING: Merry Christmas, Langley!

May you and yours have a joyous holiday and a fantastic 2021

It’s Dec. 25, and on behalf of the team here at Langley Advance Times and Aldergrove Star, we want to wish you a very Merry Christmas.

Not everyone, of course, celebrates Christmas on Earth, nor does everyone here in Langley. Our community, our province, and our country, is increasingly diverse with members of other religions and cultures sharing their holidays, their traditions, their foods and ceremonies.

Either way, Christmas has a special place for most of us in Canada, and we want to mark this occasion by sharing this special holiday musical presentation with you from the internationally acclaimed Langley Ukulele Ensemble.

As a colleague said the other day: “Christmas isn’t one day, it’s an idea. It’s a celebration about us getting together as family, friends, neighbours – whether in person or virtually, whether this week or later and just sharing.”

Whatever Christmas means to you, may your holiday season be joyous, and may you and all who you love experience a healthy, happy, and prosperous new year.

Cheers one and all, here’s looking at a much better 2021 all the way around.

Most Read