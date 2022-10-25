VIDEO: ‘Halloween Town’ returns to Langley

Huge display near George Preston is part of three-decade-old family tradition

Debbie Biggin (left) and her sister-in-law Sherry Soderholm (centre) and Soderholm’s grandson Hunter Summerton (right), seen outside the family’s ‘Halloween Town’ display 20504 43rd Avenue. It is open till ‘around 10 p.m.” every night through Halloween.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Eliyah King wasn’t scared in the slightest.

The four-and-a-half year-old visitor was delighted to see the goblins, ghosts and monsters that make up the giant “Halloween Town” display that filled the front yard of the two-storey white house at 20504 43rd Avenue.

Eliyah King, 4, was delighted with the ‘Halloween Town’ display 20504 43rd Avenue, behind George Preston arena. It is open till ‘around 10 p.m.” every night through Halloween.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

“It’s great,” an appreciative Eliyah said, smiling as she posed for pictures with her head in one of several cut-out figures that lined the fence.

It was the fifth year for the annual display at the Langley address, put together by Debbie Biggin and her sister-in-law Sherry Soderholm.

Halloween Town is a family tradition, going back almost 30 years, to when they lived in Aldergrove, continuing through a move to Chilliwack, and then a relocation to Langley, Biggin explained.

Each year, the display is a little different.

Biggin designed many of the frightening figures that filled the front yard.

“I draw them,” Biggin told a visitors.

“I freehand them and my brother cuts them.”

“We encourage people to come in and wander through the front yard,” Biggin told the Langley Advance Times.

A visitor admired the the ‘Halloween Town’ display 20504 43rd Avenue, behind George Preston arena. It is open till ‘around 10 p.m.” every night through Halloween.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

But please, don’t ring the doorbell. “We usually stay inside.”

The lights are on at the display until around 10 p.m., every night until Nov. 1.

Then, Biggin and Soderholm will begin work on their next themed display.

“We do all holiday seasons,” Soderholm said.

“Christmas is coming.”

