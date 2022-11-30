VIDEO: Heavy snow closed down Christmas in Williams Park light display for one day

Heavy snow Tuesday, Nov. 29, forced a one-day shutdown of the Christmas in Williams Park light display. It was set to reopen Wednesday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Barb Sharp, president of the non-profit Christmas in Williams Park Society, arrived at the Williams Park light display with an “event closed” sign during Tuesday night’s heavy snowfall( Nov. 29). “Better safe than sorry.” she said. The drive-through event was set to re-open Wednesday. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Despite a weather-related shutdown on Tuesday, most of the Christmas lights remained on at the Williams Park, because they were on an automatic timer. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Despite a weather-related shutdown on Tuesday, most of the Christmas lights remained on at the Williams Park, because they were on an automatic timer. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Despite a weather-related shutdown on Tuesday, most of the Christmas lights remained on at the Williams Park, because they were on an automatic timer. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Despite a weather-related shutdown on Tuesday, most of the Christmas lights remained on at the Williams Park, because they were on an automatic timer. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Shortly before Barb Sharp showed up at Langley’s Williams Park with an “event closed” sign, a family arrived at the entrance to the drive-through Christmas light display in a four-wheel-drive.

By late Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29, a snowfall warning was in effect, blanketing the area, and they were hoping to get in before too much came down.

Sharp, president of the non-profit Christmas in Williams Park Society, said with traffic tie-ups, flight and ferry cancellations due to the “very treacherous” weather, the decision was made to shut it down.

“Our society said, we’d rather be safe than sorry,” Sharp told the Langley Advance Times.

A notice had been posted to the society Facebook page, but the family hadn’t seen it.

Once they saw the sign go up, the SUV pulled away, and the father at the wheel rolled down the window and gave a friendly wave.

“Drive carefully,” he said.

Sharp explained most of the lights were still on despite the shutdown because they were controlled by automatic timers.

Despite a weather-related shutdown on Tuesday, most of the Christmas lights remained on at the Williams Park, because they were on an automatic timer. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

By Wednesday morning, the decision had been made to re-open.

Sharp said a snowplough had cleared the route inside Williams Park, but there was still snow remaining on the roads leading to the park at 238th Street and Williams Park Rd.

“Be super careful,” Sharp urged.

Sharp described attendance prior to the shutdown as “great.”

“Lots of people, really steady,” she summarized.

There are a number of new features this year, Sharp added.

“You will see where the donations go, and you will really enjoy it,” Sharp predicted.

It is open every night until Sunday, Dec. 18 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Visitors are advised to visit the society Facebook page before they go.

