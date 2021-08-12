VIDEO: Henry needs help paying for $5,000 surgery

Henry requires extensive medical treatment including an ultrasound, biopsy and an ACL repair surgery through Langley Animal Protection Society. (Special to The Star)

Henry deserves so much more than the pain and suffering he has endured say the staff at Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

That’s why they are putting out the call for people looking to help animals in the area to give a donation that will be put toward much needed surgeries for dogs like Henry.

“When he came into our care, it was clear he was in significant pain. Dragging one foot behind him, he was hardly able to take a step. Despite everything, this sweet senior pup immediately snuggled up to us,” LAPS wrote in a Facebook post. “Once seen by Mountain View Veterinary, we learned that he has a severely torn knee and a complex spinal disorder. On top of it all, this poor boy also has an unidentified mass on his leg.”

Henry will require extensive medical treatment including an ultrasound, biopsy and an ACL repair surgery.

While each of these individual treatments are expensive on their own, all together LAPS staff are anticipating a total vet bill exceeding $5,000.

“We need your help,” LAPS continued. “Our general medical fund for the animals at LAPS is not extensive enough to cover the treatment Henry needs for the long road ahead.”

If anyone would like to donate towards LAPS’s medical fund and support animals like Henry, they can do so by visiting www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/langley-animal-protection-society/p2p/medicalfund.

LAPS asked that if people aren’t able to donate but still want to help, sharing out the story can help give animals second chances.

Based at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove, staff and volunteers use a progressive and humane approach to care for more than 1,400 dogs, cats and large animals each year.

READ MORE: Nine-year-old raises $150 for Aldergrove animals through keychain sales

“Henry is somehow so full of energy, despite the incredible pain he is facing,” LAPS staff added, sharing a video of the German Shepherd hanging out with one of their staff members.

