VIDEO: Hockey on a frozen slough in the Fraser Valley

Skaters taking advantage of the latest cold snap to get in some shinny on local waterway

The recent unusual cold snap in the Fraser Valley has led to record low temperatures, which combined with serious winds caused lots of damage on the weekend.

And on Monday the winter storm rocked many communities, albeit it sparing the Easter Fraser Valley… so far.

• READ MORE: One winter storm passes, another looms as warnings posted on B.C.’s south coast

But late last week a group of friends took advantage of the unusual combination of an extended period of below zero temperatures with no snow to create a truly Canadian moment.

While many river, streams and sloughs are only partly frozen, one particular stretch of Bell Slough on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack proved too tempting for these young men with skates.

(See below for more photos.)

This might have been one of the few perfect spots on a local slough to skate, but that didn’t stop people from finding patches of frozen water all over to skate on.

A number of flooded farm fields proved a great place to lace up and have a skate, too.

• READ MORE: Sub-zero temperatures, outdoor ice rinks make for true Canadian winter in Chilliwack

Cold weather is expected to continue this week, but the clean ice might not last long as a snowfall warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley from Abbotsford to Hope. A long period of snowfall is forecast with amounts expected between 15 and 25 centimetres.

A group of guys took advantage of the recent cold snap to play a game of hockey on Bell Slough on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack last week. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

