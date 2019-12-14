VIDEO: ‘Holiday Chaos’ event allows kids to burn off some holiday energy

Ethan Draude, two, checked out a tunnel that was part of a kid-friendly obstacle course at Timms Centre on Saturday, Dec. 14 during the annual ‘holiday chaos’ event at the Timms community centre in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A lineup of children and parents formed well before the doors to the Timms gymnasium opened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 14).

When they did open, the first few dozen children came flying in, yelling with delight as they aimed to be first in line for their favourite attraction, whether it was one of the two bouncy castles, or crafts, face-painting balloon twisting, giant puzzles and kid-friendly obstacle courses.

It was the annual “Holiday Chaos” at the Langley City community centre.

Billed in a City online posting as an opportunity to “let the kids burn off some of that holiday energy,” the three-hour event was free to kids under 12 and their parents.

Taking a tumble Saturday, Dec. 14 during the annual ‘holiday chaos’ event at the Timms community centre in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One of several extra-large puzzles Saturday, Dec. 14 at the annual ‘holiday chaos’ event at the Timms community centre in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Figuring out one of several extra-large puzzles Saturday, Dec. 14 at the annual ‘holiday chaos’ event at the Timms community centre in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)