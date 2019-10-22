VIDEO: Honorary fire chief for the morning

Blacklock Elementary student Tayden Fournier earned a ride to class in a fire truck

A grade-three student from Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary got to skip the school bus Tuesday morning and ride to class with fire prevention officer Brent Perry.

Tayden Fournier was picked up at his home by a Langley City fire engine and whisked off to school where his classmates waited to greet him at the front doors.

Fournier won the coveted seat after his name was drawn during a fire prevention week contest, an initiative to teach young and old about fire safety.

Perry said about six more classes from Langley schools have a winner that will get to ride along in the passenger seat in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, a speechless but smiling Fournier was crowned with an honorary firefighter helmet before heading off the school.

The rest of his class didn’t come out empty-handed either, the fire crew gave the students at Blacklock a tour of the truck and a glimpse at what kind of tools are stored inside.

Fire prevention week ran Oct. 6 to 12 with a fire hall open house, which educates people about the Langley Emergency Program and what sorts of emergency kits should in kept in the home.

Read More: Families flock to fire prevention event in Langley City

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Do-it-yourself scarecrows, for charity

Just Posted

Genital waxing case launched for personal gain, rules Human Rights Tribunal

A Langley woman ordered to pay small salon owners she targeted in case

VIDEO: Honorary fire chief for the morning

Blacklock Elementary student Tayden Fournier earned a ride to class in a fire truck

Guns, crossbows, ammo seized in raid on Langley home

Weapons also included stun guns and replica firearms

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Polls are now closed across the country

Scheer says Canada more divided than ever, as NDP and Bloc hold cards close

While Liberals were shut out of two key prairie provinces, they took two-thirds of the seats in Ontario

VicPD return Victoria fugitive from France for attempted murder trial

Sebastien Normandin, 49, charged with attempts to hit former girlfriend with car

Three sprayed with mace during altercation at Port Coquitlam high school

Mounties are still working to determine exactly how many youth were involved

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

Homicide team investigates death of man in his 20s in Chilliwack

Victim known to police and attack likely targeted, IHIT says

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

Most Read