The Canadian horseshoeing main event was held in Chilliwack this weekend

The Western Canadian Farriers Association (WCFA) hosted the Canadian Horseshoeing Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park this weekend.

Dozens of the best farriers in the country and from the U.S. came to compete in the event that was held from Thursday to Saturday.

Competitors in some of the classes were also vying for a spot on the national team, which will be travelling to the U.K. to compete in the world competition this year.