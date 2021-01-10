VIDEO: How the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in more Christmas lights for Langley City

City was ‘determined to provide some holiday cheer for the community’

Lights glitter near McBurney plaza on Saturday, Jan 9, 2020. Funds from the cancelled Magic of Christmas parade were used to add lights this year and for years to come, a report said. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

If you thought there seemed to be more Christmas lights in downtown Langley City this holiday season, you were right.

A report to City Council shows money from this year’s cancelled Christmas parade will be brightening up streets for years to come, thanks to a decision to use funds budgeted for the parade to add lights to McBurney Plaza.

Tera Edell, City recreation supervisor, said after the Provincial Health Officer and Minister of Health directed that all public gatherings larger than 50 people had be cancelled or postponed to curb the spread of Covid-19, the parade was called off.

READ ALSO: Latest COVID restrictions cancels Aldergrove Christmas Light-Up parade

A Council committee chaired by Coun. Paul Albrecht, with vice-chair Coun. Rosemary Wallace and Coun. Teri James in her capacity as representative from the Downtown Langley Business Association, along with vounteers Leigh Castron, Sandra Pilkey and Wendy Thomas, made the decision to provide funding to the Parks department to purchase additional Christmas light display items to further enhance McBurney Plaza, the Edell report related.

READ ALSO: City lights ignite that Christmas spirit

But when the City created a holiday lights walking tour map, based on the Downtown Langley Mural Walk, to highlight and promote the five main displays in Langley City, Fraser Health advised the City to not proceed with providing the map to the public due to Covid-19.

Instead, a virtual tour of the lights in Langley City was produced and posted online.

As well, there was a social media ‘Countdown to Christmas’ using Elf on the Shelf .

Residents could follow Ally, Timmy and Doug, the Langley City Elves on the Shelf, for their daily adventures as they counted down the days to Christmas. Each day their adventures were posted on the city web page, and the Langley City Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“Our event in 2020 did not go as usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the report noted.

“In spite of this, the committee was determined to provide some holiday cheer for the community.”



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasCity CouncilCoronavirusLangley City



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.