VIDEO: Huge turnout at Murrayville family’s bottle drive for autism

Family, friends, coworkers, and community volunteers came out to support the Saran family’s bottle drive on Saturday, April 29. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Little Zoe helped give out buttons and other merchandise at the Saran family’s bottle drive on Saturday, April 29. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Sherry Saran, mother of Ethan, has organized the annual bottle drive for five years to raise donations for Canucks Autism Network. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

For a fifth year in a row, the Saran family from Murrayville raised funds for Canucks Autism Network (CAN).

Their annual bottle drive was hosted on Saturday, April 29 in the Ralph’s Farm Market parking lot in a first-time collaboration with Meridian Farm Market. Their goal is to raise a record $10,000.

Ethan, 12, was on site helping sort the donated bottles from the drive on Saturday, April 29. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

The cause is close to the Saran family, as their 12-year-old son, Ethan, was diagnosed with autism at age four and CAN helped him a great deal growing up.

CAN’s goal is to provide one-on-one support for children like Ethan to be successful in their activities, and local resident and realtor Sherry Saran feels the need to give back to the non-profit.

“The Canucks Autism Network has been instrumental in Ethan’s growth and his success. It’s just to give back to the network for all the support, not just for Ethan but for us families,” Saran said.

Firefighters from the Township of Langley were on site with one of their trucks for community members to see, and a prize wheel was spun to draw a $100 gift card to Ralph’s.

Firefighters from the Langley Township were on site to support the annual bottle drive on Saturday, April 29. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Last year, the bottle drive raised over $8,200 in donations.

Meridian Farm Market held its annual barbeque and silent auction as well to raise awareness.

For those unable to attend the bottle drive can bring their bottles to the nearest Return-It Depot and enter Saran’s number 778-322-7696 to receive a tag to place on the bag of bottles. The depot staff will sort out the bottles and credit the Canucks Autism account.

For the fifth annual bottle drive, the goal is to raise $10,000 through the bottle drive to donate to Canucks Autism Network. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

