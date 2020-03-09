VIDEO: ‘I hope people get inspired by our beautiful area of the world’

The West Fine Art Show at Peter Ewart Middle School attracted art enthusiasts from all around the Lower Mainland, Friday, March 6, to Sunday, March 8.

There were 22 featured artists in attendance; each one offering interpretations of Western Canada lifestyles while engaging with the public.

In partnership with the Langley School District Foundation, 25 per cent of each art sale will go towards the foundation.

A variety of different styles were on display at the school’s gymnasium alongside entertainment from musician John Gilliat and a special dedication to late artist Peter Ewart.

Brian Croft, president of the West Fine Art Show, spoke at the opening ceremony held on Thursday, which honoured the late artist with an early set-up of his easel and painting materials.

Croft said students got a chance to learn of their school’s namesake and came to ask him questions after the assembly.

The materials as well as an elaborate setup documentary Ewart’s life and legacy was a central focus at the actual art show.

Ewart, who passed away in 2001, was an internationally renowned artist whose work often focused on the Canadian landscape.

The artists taking part in the show included Anne Kopack from White Rock, who said she had been painting for 30 years – preserving history by painting old barns.

Alison Philpott and her colour pencil work were brand new to the show. She said the whole event went better than expected.

“I was surprised at the level of interest and the amount of questions about what I do,” Philpott said.

Langley artist Terresa Tetar said she started painting young but picked it back after a long break roughly ten years ago.

Now, at the age of 68, she said the backyard of her acreage in Salmon River provides the inspiration for her paintings.

The artist captures the trees and flowers of the West Coast. Working mostly with acrylics, Tetar said the biggest challenge of creating a painting is being satisfied with the end result.

”I’ll spend time just looking, walking away, and then coming back into it. It can take a long time until there’s a signature,” Tetar noted.

Student artists also took part in the show, which earned the top three awardees scholarships. Paige Neufeld took first, Chloe Eum got second, and Tina Lin earned third. A presentation was held on Sunday afternoon at the end of the show.

“I hope people get inspired by our beautiful area of the world,” Teter added. “Maybe paint or be inspired to do something in the arts. It is so therapeutic to express yourself.

The weekend-long event was free and open to all members of the public.

More information can be found at www.westart.ca.

