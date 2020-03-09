VIDEO: ‘I hope people get inspired by our beautiful area of the world’

West Fine Art Show captures Western Canada while aiding Langley School District Foundation

The West Fine Art Show at Peter Ewart Middle School attracted art enthusiasts from all around the Lower Mainland, Friday, March 6, to Sunday, March 8.

There were 22 featured artists in attendance; each one offering interpretations of Western Canada lifestyles while engaging with the public.

In partnership with the Langley School District Foundation, 25 per cent of each art sale will go towards the foundation.

A variety of different styles were on display at the school’s gymnasium alongside entertainment from musician John Gilliat and a special dedication to late artist Peter Ewart.

Brian Croft, president of the West Fine Art Show, spoke at the opening ceremony held on Thursday, which honoured the late artist with an early set-up of his easel and painting materials.

Croft said students got a chance to learn of their school’s namesake and came to ask him questions after the assembly.

The materials as well as an elaborate setup documentary Ewart’s life and legacy was a central focus at the actual art show.

Ewart, who passed away in 2001, was an internationally renowned artist whose work often focused on the Canadian landscape.

The artists taking part in the show included Anne Kopack from White Rock, who said she had been painting for 30 years – preserving history by painting old barns.

Alison Philpott and her colour pencil work were brand new to the show. She said the whole event went better than expected.

READ MORE: West Fine Art Show honours the legacy of Langley artist Peter Ewart

“I was surprised at the level of interest and the amount of questions about what I do,” Philpott said.

Langley artist Terresa Tetar said she started painting young but picked it back after a long break roughly ten years ago.

Now, at the age of 68, she said the backyard of her acreage in Salmon River provides the inspiration for her paintings.

The artist captures the trees and flowers of the West Coast. Working mostly with acrylics, Tetar said the biggest challenge of creating a painting is being satisfied with the end result.

”I’ll spend time just looking, walking away, and then coming back into it. It can take a long time until there’s a signature,” Tetar noted.

Student artists also took part in the show, which earned the top three awardees scholarships. Paige Neufeld took first, Chloe Eum got second, and Tina Lin earned third. A presentation was held on Sunday afternoon at the end of the show.

“I hope people get inspired by our beautiful area of the world,” Teter added. “Maybe paint or be inspired to do something in the arts. It is so therapeutic to express yourself.

The weekend-long event was free and open to all members of the public.

More information can be found at www.westart.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Craft your own Vancouver Experience – for less!

Just Posted

Livestreamed services could be coming from Langley church if coronavirus worsens

Christian Life Assembly is holding off on handshaking in favour of fistbumps and bows

Sources Langley Food Bank van stolen

Vehicle used in food rescue program

WEATHER: Fog patches to dissipate giving way to sunny weather in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

Odd Thoughts: Big Bear delivers better future

Tens of thousands of Canadians arrived by boat in the 1950s, escaping the devastation of war

VIDEO: “The boat has gone to boat heaven”

Langley women who lost her houseboat is working to move forward with help from GoFundMe campaign

Fire destroys chalet at Vancouver Island ski resort, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Young victim of fatal early-morning crash in Chilliwack remembered as ‘loving and caring’

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Megan Sawatzky to help cover funeral costs

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Fraser Health confirms COVID-19 case connected to Surrey high school

‘Risk is low’ at Sullivan Heights Secondary, officials say

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Most Read