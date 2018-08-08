VIDEO: International Cat Day in pictures

Yowl it from the rooftops — it’s International Cat Day!
We asked Times readers to send us some favourite photos of your furry feline friends — and you delivered.
A selection of photos from Times readers in celebration of our feline friends
Yowl it from the rooftops — it’s International Cat Day!
We asked Times readers to send us some favourite photos of your furry feline friends — and you delivered.
High amounts of smoke could be seen over 100 Mile House as of 5 p.m. Wednesday
A selection of photos from Times readers in celebration of our feline friends
People are encouraged to seek out air-conditioned spaces
So is the building of the same name, which is ready for people to move back in.
Panel’s interim report says province should make it easier to penalize rule-breakers
Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track
A single wasp sting kills a 43-year-old New Brunswick man
With all those helicopters in the air at once, and no radio control tower equipped with radar to track them, communication becomes key in keeping pilots safe.
The woman was one of four people to jump from the bridge in Sicamous shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 8
Fire crews will be flown in to protect threatened village if necessary
Kootenay Lake Hospital’s maternity ward was hectic on July 24
Vancouver resident David McClearn, 28, has accepted a six-month dispositional continuance
Mahamed Halane, 28, of Surrey has been charged with assault with a weapon
Stroll through 20600 block of 95A Avenue captured by photographer
A selection of photos from Times readers in celebration of our feline friends