VIDEO: ‘It reinforces how much we need each other’

Langley Fundamental Elementary, Middle, and Secondary Schools invited families to attend the Fundy Car Parade on Friday morning where staff members physically distanced outside of the school to wave to their students.

Principal Adam Moore of Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary said families were encouraged to drive through to see their teachers.

“It was fabulous – pretty emotional to see lots of love for our community and see the face of students because schools are for kids and we are missing our kids,” Moore said.

The principal said forty staff members brought noise makers and posters to greet an estimated 150 students and families in the parking lot – many of them impending graduates equipped with posters saying “thank you.”

“I saw a lot of smiles – lots of tears – I got emotional myself,” Moore admitted. “It reinforces how much we need each other.”

Moore said the staff members were also very happy to be in the same vicinity as each other and thanked the elementary school staff, who he said got the ball rolling on the project.

“It’s totally worth while. It made my week – my month,” he assured, encouraging other schools to consider similar events. “The message went out earlier in the week and we organized how to do things safely. After physical distancing measures were set in place, it came together.”

The drive through style parade is another installment in a growing trend of teachers and students finding ways to connect in person while still remaining physically apart.

After B.C. schools closed indefinitely on March 17 to curb COVID-19 spread, Parkside and Shortreed elementaries, Betty Gilbert Middle School, and Aldergrove Community Secondary teachers decorated their cars with caring messages of hope last month.

The principal additionally thanked staff, students, and families for adapting to the new measures of at home and online learning.

”People seeming to be getting into the rhythm of it. We’re dealing with hurdles and I like to say it’s building a plane while flying,” Moore said. “These are strange unprecedented times but we want everyone to understand how much we miss them.”

