VIDEO: ‘It reinforces how much we need each other’

Langley Fundamental Schools invited families for social-distance-friendly parade Friday morning

Langley Fundamental Elementary, Middle, and Secondary Schools invited families to attend the Fundy Car Parade on Friday morning where staff members physically distanced outside of the school to wave to their students.

Principal Adam Moore of Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary said families were encouraged to drive through to see their teachers.

“It was fabulous – pretty emotional to see lots of love for our community and see the face of students because schools are for kids and we are missing our kids,” Moore said.

The principal said forty staff members brought noise makers and posters to greet an estimated 150 students and families in the parking lot – many of them impending graduates equipped with posters saying “thank you.”

“I saw a lot of smiles – lots of tears – I got emotional myself,” Moore admitted. “It reinforces how much we need each other.”

Moore said the staff members were also very happy to be in the same vicinity as each other and thanked the elementary school staff, who he said got the ball rolling on the project.

“It’s totally worth while. It made my week – my month,” he assured, encouraging other schools to consider similar events. “The message went out earlier in the week and we organized how to do things safely. After physical distancing measures were set in place, it came together.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley teachers sing to students to keep connected during COVID

The drive through style parade is another installment in a growing trend of teachers and students finding ways to connect in person while still remaining physically apart.

After B.C. schools closed indefinitely on March 17 to curb COVID-19 spread, Parkside and Shortreed elementaries, Betty Gilbert Middle School, and Aldergrove Community Secondary teachers decorated their cars with caring messages of hope last month.

The principal additionally thanked staff, students, and families for adapting to the new measures of at home and online learning.

”People seeming to be getting into the rhythm of it. We’re dealing with hurdles and I like to say it’s building a plane while flying,” Moore said. “These are strange unprecedented times but we want everyone to understand how much we miss them.”

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
COVID-19 Coming Together (Langley) Facebook page is open to the public
Next story
‘I don’t know how teachers do it’: a thank you to Langley essential workers

Just Posted

‘I don’t know how teachers do it’: a thank you to Langley essential workers

Suspension of in-class instruction meant teachers had to adapt to virtual teaching

VIDEO: ‘It reinforces how much we need each other’

Langley Fundamental Schools invited families for social-distance-friendly parade Friday morning

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta takes issue with ‘assault-style’ firearm ban

‘The ban targets many of my constituents who are innocent, law abiding productive members of society’

COVID-19 Coming Together (Langley) Facebook page is open to the public

Groups aims to use platform as a chance to support and connect with neighbours during pandemic

Langley School District Foundation gifted Eclipse Cross to further food program reach

Infinity Properties additionally donated $10,000 to the organization to help feed Langley children

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, one death

A new poultry plant has been closed down, this one in the Fraser Valley

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Chilliwack-Hope MP calls Liberal firearms regulations ‘cowardly and underhanded’

MP Mark Strahl questions timing and effectiveness of banning certain firearms

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Fraser Valley poultry processing plant ordered to remain closed due to COVID-19

Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry says it’s ‘taking a breather’ while store, office remain open

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

Most Read