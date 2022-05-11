VIDEO: It’s McHappy Day in Langley

All McDonald’s are raising funds for Foundry Langley and Ronald McDonald House B.C.

It’s McHappy Day in Langley, May 11, and for the first time, every McDonald’s’s restaurant in the community is participating in the annual charitable fundraiser.

Rob Renaud explained that this year, all 10 McDonald franchises are raising money for the Langley Foundry and Ronald McDonald House B.C.

“We all got together to support Foundry,” said Renaud, who owns McDonald’s restaurant in Murrayville, Langley City, Brookswood and the Langley Walmart.

Restaraunts will be accepting donations all day, Renaud added.

The first big donation of the day at the Murrayville McDonald’s arrived with volunteer Lanette Salisbury, a Langley realtor who brought a $500 cheque from Homelife Benchmark Realty, then took charge of the prize wheel.

“Everyone’s a winner,” Salisbury advised, as a donors spun the wheel to win a prize.

Outside, Township of Langley firefighter Rob Kennedy and volunteer Brooklyn Mace had just begun collecting coin from the drive-through.

“We already have some donations,” Mace said.

All day long, guests can purchase McHappy Day Digital Hearts for a $2 donation or try their hand at a $1 ‘Spin the Wheel’ game for a chance to win menu items like a free cup of coffee or a full meal.

They can treat their feet on McHappy Day with a $5 donation for a pair of McHappy socks, purchase a pin for just a loonie or decorate their wrist with a McHappy Day bracelet with any donation.

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is fundraising $2.1 million to build Foundry Langley and renovate the current building space into an environment designed with young people in mind.

Opening soon, Foundry Langley will welcome youth aged 12 to 24 into a vibrant hub where they can find the health, counselling and support services they need to flourish in challenging times.

