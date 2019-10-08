VIDEO: It’s the great pumpkin, Langley

Records fall during annual weigh-off

Scott Carley said producing plus-size pumpkins requires quality soil, “good drainage and a good nutrient plan.”

It would appear the South Langley resident knows what he’s talking about.

On Saturday, Carley won three awards at the annual pumpkin weigh-off competition hosted by Krause Berry Farms, breaking two B.C. records in the process.

His field pumpkin, a 111 pounds, was nearly double the previous record of 64 pounds.

He broke his own record for a giant squash, with a weight of 1,066 pounds, a jump from the previous record of 722 pounds.

Carley also took first place in pumpkins, with what was, to Carley, a relatively small 1,213 pounds, short of the B.C. record of 1,543 lbs. he set in 2017.

“This wasn’t a great growing year,” he observed.

All his entries are grown on Carley’s small acreage in south Langley.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley man sets B.C. record for heaviest pumpkin

READ MORE: Giant squash grows in Brookswood

Jeff Pelletier of North Vancouver won largest bushel gourd with a 219-pounder and largest tomato (2.04 lbs.).

Pelletier said he was inspired by the “Great Pumpkin” in the “peanuts strip.

“I blame Charles Schulz (Peanuts creator),” he laughed.

Officiated by the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, the event is certified as a world recognized giant pumpkin weigh-off event.

Sponsors provided cash and prizes for first to 10th place, plus raffle draw prizes for guests.

Krause Berry Farms owner Alf Krause, who drove the forklift that lifted the gigantic entries on the weigh scales, said at least a “couple thousand” turned to watch.

“It was definitely the largest to date,” Krause said.

Winning entries will remain on display at 6179 248th Street till the end of October.

More photos of the day can be viewed online.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Langley breast cancer dragon boat team still battling in offseason

Just Posted

VIDEO: It’s the great pumpkin, Langley

Records fall during annual weigh-off

New rules introduced for Langley chamber awards

No one can nominate themselves, and no chamber board are eligible

Seniors have their say at election debate

Cloverdale-Langley-City candidates touched on homecare, housing, and retirement income security

Langley breast cancer dragon boat team still battling in offseason

October is breast cancer awareness month

Aldergrove parents at odds over potential middle school at D.W. Poppy

Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) held Langley School District’s third community consultation… Continue reading

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Police called due to rowdy fans at 66-0 B.C. junior football game

Visiting Langley Rams fans got a little out of hand at the Saturday night game in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla

Police want to identify man seen vandalizing electric vehicle in video

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Most Read