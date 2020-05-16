VIDEO: James Kennedy Elementary staff remind Langley students to ‘smile’

In a video message staff remind students they are missed

A sign reading “As much as I miss my barber… I miss you all a lot more,” signed by Mr. Main is just one of many messages shared by staff from James Kennedy Elementary in a video posted to YouTube on May 12, 2020. (video screen capture)

Staff at a Langley elementary school are reminding students to “smile.”

“Hello, James Kennedy family,” a staff from the school beings saying in the video. “We missed you so much and wanted to send you a message to let you know we are thinking of all of you. We hope you enjoy and look forward to seeing you soon.”

With Uncle Kracker’s song Smile playing in the background staff from the Langley school wave hello to students, many making on-camera appearances with family.

“As much as I miss my barber… I miss you all a lot more,” a poster signed by Mr. Main reads.

Staff at James Kennedy Elementary miss their kids! Watch here to find out just how much: https://t.co/cqzyt7ZeDk#MySD35Community — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) May 14, 2020

