VIDEO: Kids turn out for Aldergrove Elks Christmas party

There were treats, facepainting, and balloon animals, along with Disney princess Moana and, of course, Santa, at the Aldergrove Elks children’s 27th annual Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Families filled the meeting hall at the Royal Canadian Legion’s Aldergrove branch, happy to see the event return to near-normal after it had to scaled back last year to a drive-through experience because of the pandemic.

The Elks Lodge #66 event was free, held in association with the Legion branch and sponsored by Freshco and Save-On-Foods, and included door prizes and live musical entertainment.

Children circulated through different stations in the hall to get hot dogs, have their face painted, get balloon animals, and a photos with Santa.

Jasmine Fiona, Elks spokesperson, said attendance was “great” and the non-profit community group was “so grateful to have had the opportunity to host a party for the children of Aldergrove this year and look forward to an even bigger turn out next year.”

Held between 3 and 5:30 p.m., it was timed to wrap up just before the Aldergrove Christmas parade got underway that evening at 6.

Earlier this month, the Aldergrove Elks, who are dedicated to helping children and families of children in need, donated $1,000 in grocery store gift cards to the Aldergrove Food Bank.

The century-old fraternal organization is a volunteer-based group throughout Canada that facilitates different charitable events and fundraisers in communities; Aldergrove Elk’s largest contributions are often made during the Christmas season.

