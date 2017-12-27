VIDEO: Kimz Angels deliver food and baby items to moms in need

This year’s Fill the Ambulance campaign drew celebrities and thousands of donations

Langley residents gave generously, not only filling an ambulance full of food and baby items but also filling Kimz Angels pink truck — and a new addition — a pink fire truck on Dec. 16 and 17.

The annual Fill the Ambulance campaign was a huge success again this year at the Murrayville IGA.

Kimz Angels founder Kim Snow said all the food, diapers, toiletries, and toys have now been hand delivered to moms in need, families with older children and people who may have gone hungry this holiday.

“But let’s remember, hunger doesn’t stop,” said Snow, who urges people to continue helping all year-round.

Former BC Lions star Marco Iannuzzi donated his time both days, donning a pink tutu and santa hat. On the Saturday, he even got up on the fire truck and sang and danced to ‘Dominick The Italian Christmas Donkey.’

Award winning singer Karen Lee Batten put on a Kimz Angels T-shirt and helped out both days.

SEE RELATED STORY HERE

Kimz Angels (L to R) Lisa Carter, Santa, Doug Warner, Hillary Schmidt, Tammy Simpson, Vince Ford, Kimberly Snow. Dan Ferguson Langley Times