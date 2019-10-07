VIDEO: Kittens find forever homes at Langley floor business

For five years, Nufloors owner Nick Kaplanis has been helping LAPS help cats

A young visitor connected with a kitten at the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) adoption event held at Nufloors. (Drew Harkness/LAPS photo)

In between the rolls of carpet, vinyl planks and hardwood floors, cats were waiting for adoption at Nufloors Langley.

It was the Sept. 28 adoptathon by the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) and it marked the fifth year that store owner and Nufloors president Nick Kaplanis has hosted the event at the store.

It was, Kaplanis believed, the “biggest ever’ in the time the store and LAPS have been working together.

Later this week, he would be presenting a cheque for $3,000 to the animal shelter.

“We have to give back to the community,” Kaplanis explained.

“The community is supporting us, so we support the community.”

LAPS is not the only charity supported.

“We picked a few charities that we focus [on] every year, including Langley Memorial Hospital and the Acts Of Kindness” initiative,” Kaplanis elaborated.

In addition to Nufloors hosting the event, and providing a barbecue, Boss Appliances donated a 65” that was raffled off and Harvey’s Pet Food donated a designer cat post.

LAPS Executive Director Jayne Nelson called the event “a huge success.”

“It was a lot of fun to be at Nufloors meeting people and for the community to meet some of the really great animals we have available for adoption,” Nelson enthused.

“We had several animals on-site, livestreamed a litter of orphan puppies and we had three kittens get their own ‘furry tail endings.”

Nelson said several more adoptions were expected to take place as a result of people meeting animals available on site that day or having seen the event on Facebook.

Nelson advised LAPS was almost sold out of tickets for its upcoming “Furry Tails” fundraising gala on Nov. 2, and its Dream Vacation raffle tickets are “selling like hotcakes.”

Tickets to win a $5,000 travel voucher to anywhere in the world run for $20 for one, to three for $50 and a 10-pack for $100.

They can be ordered online at https://laps.rafflenexus.com or by phone 604-857-5055.

All proceeds will be used to help Langley’s lost, stray and unwanted animals.

LAPS is a registered non-profit charitable society established in 2003, based at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove.

It cares for 1,400 dogs, cats and large animals each year.

As the animal control service provider for the Township and City of Langley, LAPS responds to and investigates complaints from the public.



