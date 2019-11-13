VIDEO: Kruise For Kids brings the joy of Christmas to needy families

What better way to arrive than in a convertible with an ooga-ooga horn and a giant inflatable snow man? There were 172 registered vehicles for the Nov. 10 edition of the annual Kruise For Kids in Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Colin Anderson drove his Hyundai Veloster from Abbotsford to Surrey early Sunday morning (Nov. 10) to take part in the 36th annualKruise For Kids (K4K) to the Langley Events Centre.

It was the first time the 21-year-old, who brought gifts of Hot Wheel cars and Barbie dolls and Little Tykes toys, has taken part in the annual Christmas donation drive.

“It was just kind of wanting to give back.” Anderson explained.

“I’ve been in the same boat, where there wasn’t much at Christmas. It was a tight Christmas all the time [growing up] but we managed.”

This year, 172 vehicles registered to make the K4K run from the parking lot of Guildford Town Centre to Langley Events Centre, up slightly from last year, when 160 signed up.

Participants raised $24,000 in cash donations, which was above average, thanks to a $3,500 donation by a local foundation

As well, 750 toys and gift certificates were donated as well.

Last year year saw more than 500 toys and more than $21,000 donated

Rick Farmer, CEO of the Greater Vancouver Car Club Council, which puts on the Kruise For Kids event, called it “a spectacular day.”

“I was impressed by the quality of toys this year,” Farmer told the Langley Advance Times.

Over the years, the event, which attracts car clubs from throughout the Lower Mainland to bring in donations of toys and cash, has raised more than $300,000 in cash donations and more than 180,000 toys for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

Each participant was asked to donate at least one brand new toy, unwrapped, and make out cheques payable to the “Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.”

All toys and donations go directly to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

This year, there were T-shirts for the first 150 entrants, dash plaques for the first 200, K4K decals for all as well as trophies for best decorated vehicle, best dressed driver and crew, best club turnout, and best club display.

Donations go directly to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (LMCB).

It distributes its toys and donations to the Christmas bureaus in the various communities, including to the Langley Christmas Bureau.

Originally established in 1930 as the Christmas Exchange, the LMCB is a a registered non-profit organization that serves as a centralized, year-round warehouse for toys and gifts to be gathered, sorted, stored and shipped to Christmas bureaus and community agencies in Metro Vancouver, shipping up to 100,000 items every year.



