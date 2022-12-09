VIDEO: Kwantlen First Nation community craft fair returns

After being interrupted by COVID, the Kwantlen First Nation community craft fair returned to the KFN cultural centre on on Sunday, Dec. 3. It will be back for a second day Sunday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. on McMillan Island, 23907 Gabriel Lane. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The return of the Kwantlen First Nation community craft fair was a last-minute decision, said organizer Walter Knott.

“Post-COVID, this is our first kick at the can,” Knott commented on Sunday, Dec. 4, the first day of the market at the Kwantlen First Nation Cultural Centre on McMillan Island, 23907 Gabriel Lane.

As a result, Knott said some of the market regulars had other vendor commitments and missed the first day, but he expected they would return on the second day, Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

