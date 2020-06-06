VIDEO: Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta hands out seedlings at Home Depot

Free Saskatoon berry and Red-twig Dogwood plants were offered up to shoppers Saturday morning

Tako van Popta, MP for Langley-Aldergrove, distributed free Saskatoon berry and Red-twig Dogwood seedlings on Saturday, June 6.

Held to recognize Canadian Environment Week, van Popta was at Home Depot, 6550 200 St, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m with Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS).

“This is a tradition that Mark Warawa, my predecessor, started and it’s been going on for many years,” van Popta told the Langley Advance Times. “I helped him with it a couple of times in the last few years of him doing this, so this is the first year that I’m going solo.”

Canadian Environment Week is a yearly initiative, marked between May 31 to June 6 this year, to celebrate nature, protect biodiversity, and learn about Canada’s landscape.

“People are very, very environmentally conscience and I have a real heart for that as well,” van Popta added. “It’s just really important to me to work with people who have a heart for the environment – I want to work with them to help them do even better.”

LEPS volunteers were busy handing out free seedlings in the Home Depot parking lot while maintaining a physical distance and wearing masks and gloves.

“I have a great deal of respect for the LEPS organization,” van Popta assured.

For more information on LEPS, people can visit https://www.leps.bc.ca.

