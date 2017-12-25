VIDEO: Langley animal shelter staff express thanks with fun spoof

Langley Animal Protection Society found a humorous way to express their gratitude to those who help.

With nearly 500 Furry Tail Endings to their credit this year alone, and having facilitated the reunion of close to 700 lost animals with their families, Jayne Nelson is hailing 2017 an “incredible” year at the local animal shelter.

“I feel so incredibly fortunate to work at Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) because we are surrounded by a community of people that seem to have the spirit of Christmas in their hearts all year,” said Nelson, the organization’s executive director.

Reflecting back on the year, she listed other accomplishments in this past year including the ongoing construction of their new cat isolation facility, which is slated for completion early in the new year.

And, through their spay and neuter and trap-neuter-and-release programs, they’ve aided another 250 cats and kittens.

“Together we have made a positive impact on the lives of more than 1,400 animals. Honestly, I always feel at a loss to express my thanks for all that people do to help the animals and to support LAPS throughout the year,” she said.

“I love this time of the year, it is such a beautiful, busy but fun time! People are happy and filling their calendars with events, dinners, and Christmas parties to attend. We spend extra time with family and friends. We take time to be kind to strangers and we remember to help those less fortunate than ourselves,” she expounded.

“Christmas always reminds me to take time to recognize, thank, and connect to the people who are important in our lives,” Nelson said, noting that the LAPS team has put together a funny Christmas video to help express their gratitude and to wish everyone who pitched in this year a Merry Christmas.

