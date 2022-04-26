VIDEO: Langley Area Mostly British car show resumes in Fort Langley after two-year interruption

Sixty classic cars were on view at the Sunday, April 24 St. George’s Motoring Show held by the Langley Area Mostly British (LAMB) car club at the historic Fort Langley Community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A sleek red Rover 2000TC manufactured in Solihull, West Midlands, England during the 1960s was one of 60 classic cars basking in the sunlight on the front lawn of the historic Fort Langley community hall on Sunday, April 24.

It belonged to John Walkden, president and co-founder of the Langley Area Mostly British Motoring Club (LAMB), who was happy the club’s annual St. George’s Motoring Show was able to resume after a two-year time-out due to COVID restrictions.

“This is actually, the 15th show in the 17th year,” Walkden told the Langley Advance Times.

Walkden ascribed his love of British vehicles, especially the Rove, to growing up in England.

“My dad had a Rover when I was younger, which I learned to drive,” Walkden recalled.

“I always liked British cars.”

John Walkden (centre), president of the Langley Area Mostly British (LAMB) car club at the historic Fort Langley Community hall talked cars, British cars, with fellow fans at the annual Sunday, April 24 St. George’s Motoring Show held at the historic Fort Langley Community hall.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Another regular at the show, Aldergrove resident Marion Prowse, explained the appeal of motoring in a classic British convertible with the top down, “riding in it, driving in it, the look [of it].”

A popular attraction was back again; the double-decker London bus that toured Canada to promote the 1967 Sydney Poitier film ‘To Sir With Love.”

It was purchased by a collector after it was brought over from Britain to advertise the Columbia Pictures production featuring Poitier as a teacher who wins over some rebellious East London students.

St. George’s Motoring Show was also a also a fundraiser for the Langley Hospital Foundation, with a silent auction that raised around $1,000, according to LAMB member Martin Ross.

While fewer vehicles were allowed on the hall grounds this year, 60 instead of the usual 85 due to grounds work, Ross rated it a success.

“It was great weather,” Ross remarked. “It went well.”

St. George is the patron saint of England and LAMB tries to hold its annual car show as close as possible to April 23, the day that pays tribute to him.

Anyone interested in finding out more about LAMB can visit their website at https://lambcarclub.org.

