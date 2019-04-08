Once a year, Langley car wash owner Donnie MacLeod holds a charitable fundraiser. All washes are by donation. This year, Langley Memorial Hospital was the beneficiary. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Langley car wash supports charity, one clean car at a time

Car-Toons Car Wash holds annual by-donation event for Langley Memorial Hospital

Every year, Donnie MacLeod, the owner of the Car-Toons Car Wash on the Langley Bypass, donates a day’s proceeds to a selected charity.

This Sunday, the beneficiary was the children’s ward at Langley Memorial Hospital.

As cars lined up to get soaped and rinsed, a smiling MacLeod was directing traffic.

“It’s a good karma day,” MacLeod said.

“It makes you feel good.”

MacLeod said 100 per cent of the money collected during the day-long event would be going to the hospital.

“All the employees have donated their time,” he said.

A sign said the funds would go to provide telemetry pack fetal monitoring and suggested a mionimum donations of $20.

Local members of the Tzu Chi foundation were handing out coffee and snacks.

Foundation spokesperson Joy Yeh said it was an opportunity to support the hospital fundraiser and let people know about the programs supported by the foundation, which has offices in 47 countries and operates humanitarian projects in 84 countries.

“It’s a win-win,” Yeh said.

“It’s a chance to do service.”

Previous one-day events at the car wash have raised as much as $3,000.

Results from the Sunday event were not immediately available.

Alex MacLeod soaps up a car at the Car Toons Car Wash on the Langley Bypass Sunday. Every year, the business holds a by-donation car wash for charity. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

