VIDEO: Langley car wash supports charity, one clean car at a time

Every year, Donnie MacLeod, the owner of the Car-Toons Car Wash on the Langley Bypass, donates a day’s proceeds to a selected charity.

This Sunday, the beneficiary was the children’s ward at Langley Memorial Hospital.

As cars lined up to get soaped and rinsed, a smiling MacLeod was directing traffic.

“It’s a good karma day,” MacLeod said.

“It makes you feel good.”

MacLeod said 100 per cent of the money collected during the day-long event would be going to the hospital.

“All the employees have donated their time,” he said.

A sign said the funds would go to provide telemetry pack fetal monitoring and suggested a mionimum donations of $20.

Local members of the Tzu Chi foundation were handing out coffee and snacks.

Foundation spokesperson Joy Yeh said it was an opportunity to support the hospital fundraiser and let people know about the programs supported by the foundation, which has offices in 47 countries and operates humanitarian projects in 84 countries.

“It’s a win-win,” Yeh said.

“It’s a chance to do service.”

Previous one-day events at the car wash have raised as much as $3,000.

Results from the Sunday event were not immediately available.

