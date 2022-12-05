VIDEO: Langley Christmas Bureau needs more sponsors

Langley Christmas Bureau sponsorship coordinator Dianne McCafferty made a public appeal for people interested in sponsoring families in need to contact the agency. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Christmas Bureau has made a public appeal for sponsors to help families in need.

So far, numbers are down, with just over 150 sponsors so far, said Dianne McCafferty, Langley Christmas Bureau, sponsorship coordinator.

“We need many more,” McCafferty told the Langley Advance Times.

“There’s well over 900 clients, or families,” registered with the bureau, she estimated.

“The last two years, because of COVID, we were not sponsoring families and this year, we are again,” McCafferty explained.

The main focus for sponsors is to provide a food hamper (see the Bureau Guidelines for Food Hampers) and, if they wish, additional small gifts for the children.

“We ask that they [gifts] be reasonably priced and age appropriate,” McCafferty said.

Hampers include gift certificates for perishable food items, along with a list of other food items, such as potatoes, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, “real” fruit juice, tea, coffee, chocolate, peanut butter, and Christmas treats like candy canes and cookies.

“Anything you would enjoy or need through the Christmas period,” the guide states, but no home baking or canning, and no alcohol.

Estimated costs range from $200 to $250 for a family of two, up to $500 to $700 for a family of five to seven.

Those interested are invited to apply online at to www.langleychristmasbureau.com/sponsor-a-family.

McCafferty added families without individual sponsors won’t be left out.

“The Christmas bureau sponsors all the children, and all the families, with gift cards, toys and a book for each child.”

Sponsors will be responsible for delivering hampers and presents to their adopted family.

Patty Lester, Langley Christmas Bureau coordinator, overlooks the main gift sorting area set up in the foyer of Langley City Hall. This year, the Bureau is short of family sponsors, at a time when demand is high. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

People can also drop by the Bureau’s temporary offices at Langley City hall to register as sponsors, or phone the Bureau at 604-530-3001.

This year, the Bureau was unable to find temporary donated commercial space, so Langley City Council postponed a return to in-personal council meetings and turned over the lobby, council chambers and space in the Timms Community centre to the Bureau

