VIDEO: Langley City Christmas lights are coming down, later than usual

City was ‘determined to provide some holiday cheer for the community’ by leaving up into February

Langley City Christmas lights were left up longer than usual this year to help cheer up residents. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley City Christmas lights will finally come down next week, said Rick Bomhof, the city director of engineering, parks and environment.

Bomhof told the Monday, Feb. 8 meeting of council that the lights had been left up on City streets longer than usual “to spread a little joy and cheer” during the pandemic.

Mayor Val van Broek was appreciative.

“I myself am leaving my Christmas lights up till the end of February,” van den Broek shared.

There were more Christmas lights in downtown Langley City this holiday season, because money from the cancelled Christmas parade was used to add lights to McBurney Plaza.

Tera Edell, City recreation supervisor, said after the provincial health officer and the minister of health directed that all public gatherings larger than 50 people must be cancelled or postponed to curb the spread of COVID-19, the parade had to be called off.

So the municipal Magic of Christmas parade committee made the decision to provide funding to the parks department, to purchase additional Christmas light display items to further enhance McBurney Plaza.

Edell also reported that when the City created a holiday lights walking tour map, based on the Downtown Langley Mural Walk, to highlight and promote the five main displays in Langley City, Fraser Health advised the City to not proceed due to COVID-19.

Instead, a virtual tour of the lights in Langley City was produced and posted online.

“Our event in 2020 did not go as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report noted.

“In spite of this, the committee was determined to provide some holiday cheer for the community.”



