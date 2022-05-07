VIDEO: Langley City Fire Rescue’s retiring chief hands over command

Langley City Fire Rescue held a change of command ceremony April 29, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) City Mayor Val van den Broek thanked retiring chief Rory Thompson at a change of command ceremony April 29, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Flanked by other members of the honour guard, Ray Schouten and Cam Kaetler, Dan Gray, president of IAFF local 3253, spoke about the contributions of retiring chief Rory Thompson. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) After 11 years with Langley City Fire Rescue, chief Rory Thompson has retired. Scott Kennedy (right) has been named chief. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Rory Thompson handed official command of Langley City Fire Rescue to Scott Kennedy in a special ceremony April 29, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Friends, family, politicians and other dignitaries gathered for a change of command ceremony April 29, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) The fire bell was given a symbolic ringing to mark the retirement of chief Rory Thompson. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Firefighters present at the April 29 change of command ceremony doffed their caps to cheer for retiring chief Rory Thompson. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Piper Bob Scott led a procession as part of the final page out for retiring chief Rory Thompson. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) A change of command ceremony was held April 29, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Alexis, Ethan, baby Rhett and Jed joined grandpa for the ceremony when Scott Kennedy was named the new City fire chief. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Scott Kennedy was joined by family for the change of command ceremony April 29, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Retiring chief Rory Thompson and new chief Scott Kennedy (centre) were joined by honour guard Cam Kaetler (left), Ray Schouten, Dan Gray and Dave Skidmore (right). (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) New Langley City fire chief Scott Kennedy (centre) posed with his last fire chief, Rory Thompson (left) and his first fire chief, Jim McGregor, at the April 29 change of command ceremony. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Joining Scott Kennedy (centre) at the change of command ceremony were his son, Michael Kennedy, a Whistler firefighter, and son in-law Steve Gallipeau, a member of the Delta Fire Service. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Rory Thompson already had a varied and illustrious career when he came to Langley City Fire Rescue as chief in January 2011.

The bell rang for his last call-out on Friday, April 29, as he was feted for his work here and throughout his 48-year career in fire services before Scott Kennedy accepted to mantle as the City’s new fire chief.

At points during the afternoon ceremony, both men became choked up speaking about their careers and the next chapters in their lives as colleagues from various departments, and other dignitaries looked on.

Dan Gray, president of IAFF Local 3253, noted that Thompson brought in extra training through the Justice Institute of B.C. (JIBC) for every firefighter.

City politicians and staff praised the work Thompson has done to increase the professional standards within the service.

“You have led us through fires, floods, droughts and of course the pandemic, and you have consistently demonstrated an admirable degree of dignity and calm through all of this,” said City Mayor Val van den Broek.

Thompson said he’s see a great many changes in the fire services over those decades.

“The first apparatus that I drove was a 1957 LaFrance engine, which pumped 500 gallons a minute. And of course, these new trucks we have here, they’re a lot more reliable, and they pump about 1,750 gallons per minute. Huge changes in apparatus.”

When he started in the early 1970s, breathing apparatus was used mine rescue gear with inflatable lungs. Now modern gear offers better protection of firefighters, including thermal imaging gear, better communications gear, fire investigations and more.

“What hasn’t changed is the indomitable can-do attitude of the firefighters,” Thompson said. “That’s been the same throughout the years, and it’s really kind of neat to be part of an organization of people constantly striving to get out there and help people in the community.”

Thompson handed the fire chief’s helmet to Kennedy as part of an official changeover.

“The City’s going to be in great hands,” Thompson said.

Kennedy started with the City fire service in 1994 and became a permanent member a few years later. He’s worked at the JIBC as a fire technician, which is where he first met Thompson who was the program director around 2007 .

Both would end up at the City fire department.

“He gave us ownership of what we were doing,” Kennedy said of Thompson.

Kennedy said Thompson’s leadership gave him a successful road map to lead the City department.

“The biggest benefit of that was the buy in he got from the department,” Kennedy said. “You taught us a lot.”

A last page out over the radio system was done as part of the ceremony before Thompson and his wife, Kathy Dempsey, boarded Engine 1 which was driven off to the cheers of the crowd.

