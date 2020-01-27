VIDEO: Langley City Mayor’s gala raises thousands for LMH

First ‘Winter Wonderland’ event may not be the last, van den Broek said

Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek said another fundraising gala is possible after the success of the first “Winter Wonderland” event at the Cascades Casino and Resort on Saturday, Jan. 25 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Following the success of the very first “Winter Wonderland” fundraiser, Langley City mayor Val van den Broek said holding another one next year is being considered.

“It was so successful, it’s hard to say no to doing it again,” van den Broek told the Langley Advance Times following the Saturday, Jan. 25 event held at the Langley Cascades Casino and resort to raise funds for the Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH) Foundation.

About a week after it was announced, the event was completely sold out, so more tables were added.

“The community support has been absolutely amazing,” Van den Broek enthused.

While an exact tally will be at least a week, because more donations are coming in, a very rough preliminary estimate places the amount raised at more than $30,000.

About $18,000 was raised through gala tickets, plus an anonymous $10,000 donation and a $2,5000 donation by the casino.

As other donations come in, such as the silent auction, the amount from the event is expected to rise.

It was a tribute to the mayor’s late mother, Pauline Audet.

Audet was a mother of three who was widowed at 35.

She survived three open heart surgeries and was the first woman in Canada to have pig valves implanted during the 1970s.

“She fundraised a lot for the Open Heart Society, and I figure it’s my time to take over fundraising,” van den Broek shared.

“All the little touches are here [to remember my mom],” van den Broek went on to say.

“She loved snow, so that’s why we have a winter wonderland theme, we have lemon meringue pie for dessert because she made a mean lemon meringue, the music is all her favourite music, the fresh flowers [are because] she loved gardening,” van den Broek explained.

“Everything is a bit of a tribute to her so everyone here can enjoy what she is all about.”

“Winter Wonderland” was in partnership with the RCMP to raise funds for LMH.

When van den Broek thought about holding a mayor’s gala, and was pondering community partners, she saw the local police as “a natural fit.”

She first started as a volunteer with the Langley RCMP in 2001 and a few years later joined the civilian staff.

It was a chance for officers to dress up in red serge, and for civilians to dress in their best formal wear.

Following a cocktail reception with wintry-blue drinks, there was dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing to the music of Langley’s “The Damn Chandeliers.”

Among those who attended were Langley’s officer in charge, RCMP Supt. Murray Power, former Langley City mayor Ted Schaffer, Langley MLA Mary Polak , who served as M.C. and Langley-Cloverdale M.P. Tamara Jansen, to name just a few.

More photos of people at the event can seen online.



