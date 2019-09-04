VIDEO: Langley comes out for Corvettes

17th annual Corvette Show & Shine had more than 150 vehicles participate at Preston Chevrolet GM

A sunny summer holiday afternoon on Sept. 2, Labour Day, made for the perfect conditions so that Corvette owners could shine up their vehicles at Preston GM and show them off to streams of sports car enthusiasts.

The 17th annual Corvette Show and Shine – B.C.’s biggest event dedicated to the car – welcomed a variety of different models and more than 1,000 guests, participants, and spectators.

B.C. Corvette Club president, Loren Cocking, said it was one of the largest on record when it came to the car count.

“We had 116 cars in attendance and then about 40 more out in the lot that came and joined in later on,” Cocking said. “It was a terrific day and turnout – lots of first and third generation Corvettes, which we hadn’t seen much of in the past few years.”

Peter Heppner, president of Preston Chevrolet GM, said for him, the show and shine was a great chance to re-connect with and mingle with old clients and Langley residents.

“It’s certainly grown into quite a community event over time. It’s great to have the new products to look at every other day, but once in a while, it’s nice to see where you came from – this event certainly helps that,” Heppner said.

Though the day was absolutely meant as a celebration of all things Corvette, live music and food trucks provided a lively atmosphere.

The Vancouver Giants, Langley Events Centre, Preston GM Langley FC Soccer team, and the Langley Rivermen were also in attendance with booths set-up throughout the dealership lot.

Money raised from entry fees will be going towards various charities that the B.C. Corvette Club supports.

“The money will be going into an aggregate account and kept until the end of the year until the club makes a decision on where it will go,” Cocking explained.

Some of the funds raised from the Show & Shine go towards trades scholarships, BC Cancer Foundation, Kruise for Kids, and the Langley Food Bank.

