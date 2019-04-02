VIDEO: Langley drive overwhelms family and bottle depots

The Saran family express thanks to friends, family and strangers who helped raise $5,600 for autism

What does $5,600 look like in bottles and cans?

Well, it looks like about 75 pickup trucks overloaded with bags of refundable beverage containers. And the magnitude was realized as local bottle return centres were forced to turn away the collectors because to the sheer volume was too much to handle all at once.

It also looks like a community of family, friends, firefighters, and complete strangers coming together in a park in a Murrayville neighbourhood this past weekend – all sharing the common goal of wanting to make a difference.

It was the culmination of a two-month effort by the Saran family to raise money for Canuck Autism Network (CAN).

And their efforts – thanks to all the community support – paid off as the couple present a cheque today (Tuesday, April 2) to the Vancouver-based charity that has done lots to help their son, Ethan, and so many others living with autism.

The money was ceremoniously handed over on World Autism Awareness Day, Sherry said, anxious to draw attention to the cause, the needs, and to all the people living on the autism spectrum in Langley. Ethan is now eight, but was diagnosed with autism four years ago.

Sherry “had so many deep emotional discussions with parents and grandparents,” who approached her during the four-hour bottle drive at Arthur Rose Park on Sunday, each explaining how and when one of their family members was diagnosed and each thanking the Sarans for their efforts.

“It was pretty heartwarming,” Sherry told the Langley Advance Times.

She was equally astonished by the outpouring of assistance her family received for their drive.

“The response we’ve received is absolutely unbelievable,” Mom said on site Sunday. “Langley, you guys have been great… we’re overwhelmed with emotion for all the support and love we’ve been receiving.”

Shawn, a former volunteer firefighter in Murrayville, received a huge outpouring of support from his former comrades, who showed up with a fire truck, adorned latex gloves, and went to town helping other volunteers sort through hundreds and hundreds of bags of returnable beverage containers.

“It was quite an undertaking,” she said, hitting the equal sign on her cellphone’s built in calculator, and confirming Monday that they managed to raise $5,624.30 – every penny of it going to CAN.

Much of that money came from bottle and can donations, two-thirds of which were dropped off or picked up in advance of Sunday’s public event at the park. The rest of the money – close to $2,500 – came through in the form of cash donations.

ADVANCE COVERAGE: Langley mom raising awareness for autism

“We’re pretty ecstatic knowing that our actual goal was $1,000,” Sherry said, insistent they’re going to be doing it again next spring. In the meantime, she’s contemplating a pub night fundraiser this fall.

Still shocked by the amount raised and the support received, “It’s blown our minds – with the numbers,” Sherry concluded. “It’s been quite the experience for us… We’re still asking ourselves, ‘what did we just do?’”

 

VIDEO: Spring shearing at Kensington Prairie alpaca farm

VIDEO: Spring shearing at Kensington Prairie alpaca farm

Eighty fleecy alpacas received fresh new haircuts in Langley this weekend.

First in overall divsion, silver in Metro Vancouver Soccer League cup finals

Aldergrove Alliance battled hard in their final game of the Metro Women’s… Continue reading

Aldergrove Community Garden ripe for planting

Plots are still available for residents to plant flowers, or seeds that can be harvested

Dinner offers big infusion to Langley charity

Family style fundraiser in the Fort aids hospice’s support programs

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

BC Wildfire says 3.5 hectare blaze isn’t at risk of damaging buildings

Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality: Pope

The document calls for an urgent reform of Catholic schools and youth ministry programs

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

Air Canada revises schedule for May as Boeing 737 Max remains grounded

The airline says it expects to cover 98 per cent of previously planned flying for the month

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.

Provincial government says $50M in revitalization is money well spent

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

