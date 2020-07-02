VIDEO: Langley ecologist takes folks on virtual walk along the Houston Trail

Professor explains more about native and non-native plants growing in Derby Reach Regional Park

One of the things people have been able to keep doing during the COVID pandemic is to get out into nature and enjoy leisurely walks along the bounty of trails and walkways that Langley has to offer – while still easily maintaining adequate social distancing.

However, it has mean guided nature walks, like the ones offered by members of the Derby Reach-Brae Island Parks Association (DRBIPA), have had to be tabled.

But as means of a compromise, the DRBIPA is offering virtual walks.

This most recent one, features plant ecologist Dr. David Clements, a Langley Advance Times columnist and instructor at Trinity Western University.

In a walk through Houston Trail, located in the Derby Reach Regional Park, Clements shares some insights into native plants of the area.

“It is so wonderful to get out on the trails with an expert ecologist or biologist and learn about our beautiful ecosystem and the natural wonders of our regional parks,” said DRBIPA organizers.

This is one of many different guided walks that DRBIPA plans to feature.

“Each of our guided walks are completely different experiences, we learn exciting new stuff on each walk,” he said. “Stay tuned for more virtual walks from DRBIPA and we look forward to planning in-person groups walk again soon.”

