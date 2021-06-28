VIDEO: Langley family fundraiser to fight juvenile arthritis draws good response despite heat wave

Thousands of donations flooded in during the Saturday event

Langley’s Charlene Prime and David Porte, founder of the Cassie and Friends charity, pose in front a growing pile of sorted cans at the Prime family’s annual bottle drive on Saturday, June 26, to raise funds to fight juvenile arthritis. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Charlene Prime had to raise her voice to be heard over the clatter of bottles and cans being sorted on Saturday, June 26, at her family’s fifth annual fundraiser to fight juvenile arthritis.

“We just want to keep doing it,” Prime said.

Prime’s daughter Jaylene, who has battled juvenile arthritis, is doing well, thanks to new medication, but the family is determine to help other children suffering the same condition.

Funds raised were for Cassie + Friends, a Canadian charity that helps kids and families affected by rheumatic diseases through research, awareness, connection and support.

David Porte, one of the founders of of Cassie + Friends, was on hand Saturday, and explained his involvement in fighting arthritis in young people started 12 years ago, when his daughter was diagnosed.

“It started with swelling in one knee and in a very short time she had 16 joints involved,” Porte told the Langley Advance Times.

Since its inception, Cassie and friend has grown to help “kids and families with juvenile arthritis across B.C. and ultimately across the country,” Porte said.

Said to be the biggest bottle drive in Canada, the Prime family event was held as a drive-though this year, due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Saturday, cars and trucks kept coming with bags of donated cans and bottles, dropping them off for sorting on tables under an open-sided shady side roof.

Outside the roof, bags of sorted cans were piled chest-high outside the drop-off spot.

Prime said the annual event has raised $53,000 so far, and was hoping the Saturday event would bring in about $15,000, but a final tally would be a few days coming.

She added the family accepts donations all year round at the gate, at 25095 Robertson Crescent, all year long.

Volunteers load donations at Prime family’s annual bottle drive on Saturday, June 26, to raise funds to fight juvenile arthritis. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)